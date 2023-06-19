CM KCR: Rythu Bandhu funds for Vanakalam from June 26

Telangana government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 15,075 crore in the current year for the Rythu Bandhu implementation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:24 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to release the Vanakalam installment of Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers in the State from June 26. He directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Additional Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to take steps to deposit the Rythu Bandhu funds to the farmers as usual in their respective bank accounts.

Farmers in enjoyment of Podu lands in the State were to be issued pattas soon. Once the land titles were distributed to the Podu land farmers, they would also be considered for the Rythu Bandhu assistance, the Chief Minister said, also instructing officials concerned to take measures to ensure Rythu Bandhu disbursal to the farmers who were issued land titles.

A total of 70.54 lakh farmers had received Rythu Bandhu assistance in December and January for Yasangi season 2022-23. The list of beneficiaries is expected to increase in a big way in the 11th crop season. Since the launch of Rythu Bandhu, the State government has spent a total of Rs 65,559.28 crore on the implementation of the scheme. The government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 15,075 crore in the current year for the Rythu Bandhu implementation.

Also Read Telangana celebrates Harithotsavam; A peek into its journey from arid brown to lush green