Telangana is now a power outages-free state: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana, which was once facing a severe crisis of electricity, had now become a power outages-free state. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a power sub-station at Sirpalli village in Sarangapur mandal on Monday.

Reddy said the village will overcome problem of fluctuations in power supply with the new facility. He stated that 50 power sub-stations were established in Nirmal Assembly constituency and nine in Sarangapur mandal alone in the past eight years.

The minister later paid tributes to Doddi Komuraiah, a pioneer of Telangana armed struggle by garlanding his portrait on his 96th birth anniversary in Nirmal district centre. He said that Komuraiah had fought against bonded labor and for freeing Telangana from shackles of the then rulers.

He urged the people to march ahead by drawing inspiration from the struggles of the fighters. He later laid the foundation stone for a power sub-station at Ramsingh Tanda in Sarangapur mandal. Estimated cost of the station is Rs 1.10 crore. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity to rural parts by sanctioning adequate funds to create sub-stations.