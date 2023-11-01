Telangana is shining while Andhra is in darkness: CM KCR

Telangana, which was once a backward region, had made significant progress under the BRS regime and surpassed Andhra Pradesh in terms of development since bifurcation, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:55 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meeting at Yellandu.

Hyderabad: Highlighting the stark contrast between Telangana and its sibling State of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said Telangana, which was once a backward region, had made significant progress under the BRS regime and surpassed Andhra Pradesh in terms of development since bifurcation. He reiterated his confidence in the BRS’ victory in the ensuing Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

Addressing the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meetings at Sathupally and Yellandu in the erstwhile Khammam district, Chandrashekhar Rao said people living in the border areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could easily differentiate between both the States by looking at the roads in both States.

“Your constituency shares the border with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. If there is a double-lane road (big road) it is Telangana. If it is a single-lane road (small road) it is Andhra. While Telangana is shining, Andhra is in darkness,” he said.

“You have the same borders with whom we parted. Look at their roads and our roads. That is the proof of our development. If there is a single road, it is Andhra. It is Telangana if there is a double road. They worried for us saying that if we separate from Andhra, how would we survive? But now, we are bigger than them. We have lights. They are in the dark,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the BRS would secure a resounding victory for the third consecutive term in Telangana. Notwithstanding the efforts of opposition parties, the BRS would emerge victorious, “come what may”, he said.

He characterised the election as not just a fight between two candidates, but a battle between two parties with different ideologies. He urged the electorate to consider the performance of different parties over the past decades, drawing a contrast between the Congress party’s rule until a decade ago and the progress made under the BRS in the last 10 years. He encouraged voters to exercise their discretion wisely and choose a capable leader, akin to selecting the best goods while shopping.

Stating that the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme was close to his heart, Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to complete it under the BRS rule after the Assembly polls and return to inaugurate it by himself within a year-and-half. He said besides benefiting the erstwhile Khammam district, the project would also supply water to the Nagarjuna Sagar project ayacut.

He explained about various initiatives of the State government including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Bhagiratha and Dalit Bandhu among others, despite them not being part of the election manifesto. He expressed his intent to further increase Aasara social security pensions, distribute gas cylinders at subsidised price of Rs.400, and extend life insurance coverage to all the ration card holders among other initiatives, upon forming the government again.