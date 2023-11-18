Telangana: Jagadish Reddy vows to bring industrial park to create jobs in Suryapet

Jagadish Reddy made a promise of setting up three of IT towers at Suryapet, which would create 5,000 soft engineer jobs

08:08 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Suryapet: BRS candidate for Suryapet and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said that his main task would be creating employment to the youth in the assembly constituency, if he was again elected to legislative assembly in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at a meeting of youth held in the party office here, Jagadish Reddy said that he succeeded in solving the drinking water and irrigation problem in the assembly constituency. The development including basic amenities witnessed by Suryapet was before the eye of the people, he added. He would strive to bring an industrial park in 1,000 acres at Suryapet to provide employment to 10,000 youth after the elections. He made a promise of setting up three of IT towers at Suryapet, which would create 5,000 soft engineer jobs. He reminded that existing IT hubs, in which 20 companies set up their unit, provided employment to 2,000 IT professionals.

Stating that Suryapet was only the town in the country, which had two mini-tank bunds, he promised a setting up of necklace road at irrigation tank Nalla Cheruvu at Suryapet. The Congress leaders tried to create hurdles for roads widening in the town. Though some delay, the work was completed by overcoming the hurdles, he added.

He asked the youth to explain to the people about welfare schemes taken up by the BRS government for the benefit of the needy people. The youth should strive to bring victory to the BRS candidates in the elections.