Palla asks CM KCR for Martyrs Memorial at Bhairanpally

The BRS candidate also urged him to do something for Bharianpally martyrs and the activists who participated in the 1969 Telangana Statehood movement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy along with CM KCR at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Cheriyal town on Saturday.

Siddipet: BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a Martyrs Memorial at Veera Bhairanpally in memory of the battle against the Razakars.

The BRS candidate also urged him to do something for Bharianpally martyrs and the activists who participated in the 1969 Telangana Statehood movement. Addressing the Chief Minister’s Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Cheriyal town, which falls under Jangaon constituency, Rajeshwar Reddy also urged the Chief Minister to develop the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Komuravelly into a spiritual tourist destination.

He also asked for a 100-bed hospital in Cheriyal town in place of the existing 50-bed hospital besides upgrading the existing primary health centre in Komuravelli into a Community Health Centre. Requesting a Government Engineering College in Cheriyal town, Reddy also asked the Chief Minister to set up food processing units to create employment for locals besides getting the best price for farmer’s produce.

Rubbishing the Congress candidate Kommuri Prathapa Reddy’s comments on his local status, he said he has born at Shorshapally in Cheriyal Mandal. Later, the Chief Minister vowed to grant all the works Reddy sought for apart from upgrading Cheriyal into a Revenue Division.

I pedalled my way from Siddipet to Cheriyal to learn Hindi: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he had learned Hindi language in Cheriyal town during his student days.

During his intermediate days, he had pedalled on a bicycle all the way to Cheriyal town from Siddipet to learn Hindi from a well-known Hindi teacher in the town. He had passed the Hindi Visharad course from Cheriyal town, located 26 km away from Siddipet town.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Cheriyal on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao said he could speak Hindi fluently on national platforms for hours because he had learned from an able teacher in those days. Rao also appreciated BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy recollecting his work during the Statehood movement. He hailed Reddy as a workaholic, stating that Jangaon constituency would certainly benefit from him.