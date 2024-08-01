Telangana: Kaleshwaram water to reach Anantha Sagar reservoir soon

Under pressure from farmers and elected representatives to support the Kharif operations, officials have decided to release water to the project from Mid Manair reservoir from August 4.

Hyderabad: Godavari water being pumped out from the Sripada Yellamapalli reservoir as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project operations that were resumed four days ago, will be reaching the Anantha Sagar reservoir soon.

The project officials are under pressure from farmers and elected representatives from the area for water release to support the Kharif operations which commenced late this year. It has been decided tentatively to release water to the project from Mid Manair reservoir from August 4.

The Anantha Sagar project is part of the larger network of reservoirs fed by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and has a storage capacity of 3.5 TMC. The ayacut area that will benefit from the irrigation provided by the project is approximately 50,000 acres.

In the next stage, the Irrigation Department is planning to meet the irrigation needs under the Ranganayaka Sagar by lifting water from Anantha Sagar. Four of the pumps in operation at Nandi Medaram continued to draw over 16500 cusecs from Yellampalli and the inflows received at Mid Manair were in the range of 16,034 cusecs. Four days of drawls from Yellampalli could add up to four and a half TMC in Mid Mainair. The preset storage in Mid Manair was little over 11 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 27 tmc.

The inflows as well as the present storage at Yellmaplli had come down to 9000 cusecs and 16 tmc respectively.