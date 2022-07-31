Telangana labourer killed in flood-hit UAE

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: A migrant labourer of remote Chintaguda village in Jannaram mandal was killed after being stranded in flood-affected Fujairah city in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

His colleagues informed his family members about the incident on Sunday. The normal life of the city was hit by the floods over the last one week.

The victim Uppu Linga Reddy (35) was a native of Chintaguda. Linga Reddy migrated to UAE in search of livelihood two months ago. He is survived by wife Shirisha and two sons.

The labourer’s mother Laxmibai and wife Sirisha requested the government to take steps to repatriate the body of Linga Reddy at the earliest.

They said they cannot afford to bear expenditure involved in bringing the body back to India, considering their weak financial condition and are pinning all their hopes on the State government to help them.