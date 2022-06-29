Telangana: Last date for DEECET 2022 applications extended upto July 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of applications for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 has been extended up to July 6. The computer-based entrance test will be conducted on July 23. For further details, visit the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses offered by the Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions.