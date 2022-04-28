Telangana leads country in Renewable Energy installations, surpasses target

Hyderabad: Telangana has done stupendously well in the area of Renewable Energy (RE) installations, surpassing the 2022 RE capacity targets with the State achieving a mind-boggling 248 per cent in super fast time. The achievement is particularly significant since 27 States have not even achieved 50 per cent of their targets and will have to intensify their efforts drastically just to meet the targets.

With nine months left until December 2022, only three States and one union Territory hit the 100 per cent RE target. Among these, Telangana recorded 248 per cent followed by Rajasthan – 119 per cent, Karnataka – 107 per cent and Andaman and Nicobar – 129 per cent, EmberClimate, a Community Interest Company, registered in England, reported in a tweet.

The company analysed State-wise installed RE capacity and RE targets for 2022. According to Ember’s report, many Indian States with high power demand are currently 50 per cent behind in achieving their 2022 RE targets.

Some BJP-ruled States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh achieved only 38 per cent and 46 per cent respectively of their targets. Gujarat achieved 97 per cent of its target while Tamil Nadu is next in the chart with 75 per cent achievement.

India had set a target of 175 GW this year. But as per the report, though there was increase in solar and wind installation capacity during the last six months across the country, it was not enough.

As of March 2022, India’s installed capacity RE capacity touched 110 GW (excluding large hydro), which is 63 per cent of the 175 GW target to be achieved by December 2022.

The striking aspect about Telangana’s achievement is the short duration in which it scaled up the RE capacity installation. As on March, 31, 2022, Telangana’s total installed capacity of RE is 4,919.19 MW as against total installed capacity of just 8 MW in 2014 when Statehood was achieved.

After State formation, the Telangana government focused on increasing the installed capacity of RE, and subsequently, about 200 MW of RE capacities were being set up every year, said a senior official from TSREDCO.

Telangana’s RE installed capacity as on March 31, 2022

– Small Hydro Power – 90.87 MW

– Wind Power – 128.10 MW

– Bio Power – 219.74 MW

– Solar Power – 4520.48 MW

– Total – 4919.19 MW

