Kishan Reddy invites three CMs for Telangana Liberation Day at Parade Grounds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday invited Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra K Chandrashekhara Rao, Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde, respectively, for the inaugural programme to be organized to mark Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest for the programme officially organized by the Central government, said Kishan Reddy in a letter addressed to the three Chief Ministers. He said the Central government was celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to highlight the contributions of those heroes, who made huge sacrifices for the freedom and unification of this country. As part of this initiative, the Centre was also identifying events and individuals that have not been given the attention that was deserved over the years.

When India became independent in 1947, although 562 princely States announced the merger into the Indian Union, there was resistance from the erstwhile State of Hyderabad. On September 17, 1948, more than one year after India secured Independence from the British, the erstwhile State of Hyderabad, comprising the entire State of Telangana and some districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka, got independence from the brutality and tyranny of the Nizam’s rule.

This was possible due to swift and timely action of the first union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under Operation Polo. After careful consideration of the various aspects, the Central government has decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. It has approved the year long commemoration of the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ from September 17 September, 2022 to September 17, 2023.

While the States of Maharashtra and Karnataka already commemorate this day as Marathwada Liberation day and Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day respectively, the 75th year celebrations give a unique opportunity to celebrate it across three States in a manner befitting the sacrifices made by the previous generations.

The objective was to make the current generation, both from the region under consideration and the rest of India, aware of the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice.