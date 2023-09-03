Telangana: Lightning claims two lives in separate incidents

In two separate incidents, two persons were killed after being struck by lightning on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: In two separate incidents, two persons were killed after being struck by lightning on Saturday.

In the first instance, Thodisham Poshakka (29), a nursing student was struck dead by lightning when she along with was planting saplings of chilly in their farm at Pothepalli village in Bejjur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. She arrived in Pothepalli to celebrate the Rakhi festival on August 31. A farm worker sustained injuries due to lightning. Her medical condition is learnt to be critical.

In the second incident, 58-year old retired SCCL worker, Bandari Lingaiah died on the spot after the lightning struck him while he was returning home from a bank in Bheemaram mandal centre. He was about to reach home in two minutes.

