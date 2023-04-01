Telangana: Liquor lorry overturns in Jagtial

Lorry carrying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles overturned after the driver lost control over the steering.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:50 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

Jagtial: A liquor laden vehicle met with an accident in Korutla town late on Friday night.

A vehicle carrying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles from Karimnagar to Metpalli overturned near the Saibaba temple after the driver lost control over the steering.

Vehicle driver Narayana and cleaner Srikanth survived the accident without any injuries. The worth of damage is not yet known.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.