One killed after lorry crashes into tree in Jagtial

The lorry hit the tree after the driver lost control over the steering and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Jagtial: One person died and another was seriously injuries after a marble-laden lorry crashed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Medipalli mandal on Thursday morning.

According to police, the lorry was on its way towards Nizamabad from Jagtial when it hit the tree after the driver lost control over the steering. While the lorry cleaner died on the spot, the driver got stuck in the cabin of the vehicle.

Local people pulled the driver out and shifted him to Jagtial hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.