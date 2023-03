| Telangana Woman Dies After Husband Slits Her Throat In Jagtial

Telangana: Woman dies after husband slits her throat in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Jagtial: A woman, Bollam Rajeshwari, was killed allegedly by her husband, who slit her throat in Stambampalli of Velgatoor mandal late on Wednesday night.

According to villagers, Jagadeesh attacked Rajeshwari with a knife after an argument.

Dharmapuri CI Koteshwar visited the spot and police are investigating after registering a case.

Jagadeesh is absconding.