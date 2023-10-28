Telangana: Local aspirant denies support to Congress candidate Ponnam in Husnabad

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

File Photo.

Karimnagar: Senior Congress leader Aligireddy Praveen Reddy reportedly denied support to Husnabad Congress party candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. In its second list announced on Friday, the Congress party has allocated the Husnabad assembly constituency seat to former MP Ponnam Prabhakar by denying ticket to local candidate and former MLA Praveen Reddy.

In an effort to appease him, Prabhakar visited the house of Praveen Reddy in Mulkanoor on Saturday morning and sought his support. Both the leaders discussed for about an hour and Prabhkar reportedly asked Praveen Reddy to support to him in the next coming elections. However, Preveen Reddy reportedly did not agree to the request. Later, Praveen Reddy organized a meeting with his followers to discuss the future course of action in next two days.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Reddy expressed his anger at Congress party stating that he was cheated after a ticket was promised to him. He started the campaign and took up a padayatra also after being assured of a ticket. When he enquired about Prabhakar’s plan to contest from Husnabad, party leaders advised him to go ahead with his campaign, but later they cheated him. Where was the need to allocate a ticket to a non-local candidate? Were local leaders not capable of contesting for MLA post?, he questioned.

On the other hand, Prabhakar, who was elected as MP from Karimnagar parliament constituency in 2009 Lok Sabha polls, lost the seat in 2014. In the 2018 assembly elections, he contested from the Karimnagar Assembly segment and remained in the third position. He again contested from the Karimnagar parliament elections in the year 2019, but got only third position.