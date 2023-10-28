Telangana: Palair Congress ticket aspirant Madhavi Reddy revolts, tells Ponguleti to give up ticket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

File Photo: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Khammam: Dissidence came to the fore in Congress in Palair Assembly constituency with the party high command fielding ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for the seat in upcoming Assembly polls. The party leader Ramasahayam Madhavi Reddy, who expected Congress ticket, expressed anger at the party leadership for allotting a ticket to Srinivas Reddy. She held a meeting with her followers at Palair on Saturday to discuss her future course of action.

Speaking to the media she stated that she has been working for the party for the past ten years taking the party close to the public in around 200 villages in the constituency. She actively carried out digital membership, the Rythu Declaration and six guarantees were spread among the people, she claimed.

“This constituency is ours; it does not belong to ‘parachute leaders’ who have money power. If Congress gave tickets to those who were carrying money bags, the party would suffer a great loss, it was the party cadres’ opinion. Giving ticket to Srinivas Reddy unjust” Madhavi Reddy said.

There were gaps between the Congress’ national and state leadership. There were many shortcomings in Telangana Congress, Madhavi Reddy said adding that in all the surveys her name was on the top in terms of winning prospects.

How Congress leaders in the Palair constituency could accept Srinivas Reddy who parachuted into the party all of a sudden, she noted saying she was in the race for a ticket along with another leader Rayala Nageswara Rao. If the party gives a ticket on a merit basis it should choose either one of them.

Srinivas Reddy should give up the ticket and he could contest in another constituency or in Lok Sabha elections. Until recently it was said that Srinivas Reddy would contest for Kothagudem Assembly but now the party allotted a ticket in Palair, she lamented.

Though Madhavi Reddy denied quitting the party it was being rumoured that she was going to join the BRS in the wake of the latest political developments.