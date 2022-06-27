Telangana logs 477 new Covid infections, 258 from GHMC on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 477 Covid positive infections out of which 258 were from areas under GHMC, 107 were from Rangareddy and 56 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

On Monday, the number of active Covid cases reached 3,960 while 279 individuals have recovered taking the overall recoveries to 7,91,461, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 25,989 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 653 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,55,32,200 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,91,461 with a recovery rate of 98.99 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,99,532.