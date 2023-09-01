Telangana: Man who murdered wife dies in early morning crash

The man Mohithe Arun 30, a mason hailing from Bangari Guda locality, sustained fatal injuries in the collision around 4 a.m.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:46 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Adilabad: In a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within the span of an hour, a man who is believed to have killed his wife, met a tragic end when his two-wheeler collided with a stationary lorry on the outskirts of Adilabad, police said.

The man Mohithe Arun 30, a mason hailing from Bangari Guda locality, sustained fatal injuries in the collision around 4 a.m.

What makes this story all the more unsettling is the fact that Arun was en route to surrender himself to the police after killing his wife.

The shocking incident involving Arun and his wife, Deepa (25), transpired at 3 am when he allegedly attacked her leading to her death. It is reported that Deepa, who originally hailed from Nizamabad, had been married to Arun for just four months.

The motive behind this tragic act is yet to be determined, as investigators are trying to check whether any family disputes led to the horrifying outcome.

It was said that Arun was on his way to the police station, when his father called and he was returning home when the accident occured.