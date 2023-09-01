Adilabad: Man, who murdered wife, gets killed in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Fri - 1 September 23

Representational Image.

Adilabad: A man, who allegedly murdered his wife, was killed on the spot when the two-wheeler in which he was travelling crashed into a stationary lorry at Mamatha ginning mills on the outskirts of Adilabad in the early morning on Friday.

Adilabad Rural Police said Mohithe Arun (30), a mason of Bangari Guda of the town, sustained fatal injuries when his motorbike dashed against the lorry around 4 am, killing him on the spot. He was returning home after trying to surrender himself before the police after killing his wife.

According to the police, Arun murdered Deepa (25) by smashing her head against the bed following a family dispute at 3 am. Though he started to go to the police station to surrender himself, it is said his father called him back. The accident happened when he was returning home, it is said.

The reason behind the dispute between the couple is yet to be ascertained.