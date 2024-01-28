Telangana: Mancherial pediatrician gets Pedicon award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:20 PM

Mancherial: Kasam Shivakumar, a pediatrician from Mancherial district won prestigious award Pedicon for rendering outstanding services in the field of pediatrics. He was presented the award during the 61st national conference of the Indian Academy of pediatricians held at Kochi in Kerala on Saturday.

A native of Luxettipet town, Shiva Kumar was selected for the award considering his contributions to the field by conducting awareness over breast-feeding and nurturing infants. He is currently practicing pediatrics at a private hospital in Karimnagar.