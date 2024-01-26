Noted Kuchipudi dance master felicitated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 06:35 PM

Mancherial: Noted Kuchipudi dance master from the town Annam Kalpana and founder of Nandini Nrityalayam was felicitated for rendering outstanding services to the field of the dance. She received a certificate of appreciation from Collector Badavath Santosh during 75th Republic Day celebrations held here on Friday.

Kalpana earned post-graduation degree in Kuchipudi dance from Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University and pursued MA literature as well. She mastered the dance form and the classical dance over a period of time. She established a dance school in Mancherial to impart the art among the students. She trained 25,000 students in her career spawning 25 years. Some of her disciples performed in national and international events.

To her credit, the dance master won Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award from Citizen Welfare Forum and Pride Culture of Andhra Pradesh, Natya Vibhushini, Natya Saraswathi, Natya Mayuri, Natya Nrutyamala, Natya Keerthi and many other awards. She acted as a judge in youth festivals several times. She etched her name in Guinness Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records and Traditional Book of Records.

Kalpana thanked the district authorities for recognising her services.