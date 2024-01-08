Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy who underwent bone marrow transplant at AOI achieves complete recovery

14-month-old boy diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome underwent a successful Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at the American Oncology Institute.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 05:33 PM

Hyderabad: A 14-month-old baby boy suffering from Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic condition that is characterized by immune system irregularities alongside distinctive symptoms like hypopigmented skin and a silvery-gray sheen of the hair, successfully underwent Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at American Oncology Institute (AOI), Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Led by Dr. C.S. Ranjith Kumar, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist, the BMT involved stem cell transplantation, a complex procedure given the baby’s tender age. Dr. Ranjith and his team successfully executed Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplant on the baby boy when he was 14-months old.

“The boy is now 4 years old and over 24 months post-BMT, he is thriving, having achieved a complete recovery from recurrent infections with 100 percent donor cells. Transplant-related mortality remains the major challenge in children with primary immune deficiency disorders undergoing BMT. The treating pediatrician should detect these symptoms early for successful outcomes,” Dr Ranjith said.

Dr Prabhakar P, Regional COO, AOI, said, “The number of patients seeking BMT in India has increased over the last five years. Pediatric BMT outcomes are also improving”.