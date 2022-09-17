Telangana marching ahead with spectacular growth record under KCR’s leadership: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Khammam: Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana has been marching ahead with a spectacular growth record in all fields, stated Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Telangana, the newest State in the country, came into existence after a long, determined and heroic struggle by Chandrashekhar Rao, who fought for self-respect of people and self-rule. Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Vajrotsavam gave the State a rare distinction of hoisting the national flag three times a year.

Traditionally, other States in the country hoist and unfurl the flag twice a year on Aug 15 and Jan 26. But in Telangana, the flag was hoisted on Jan 2 celebrating the State Formation Day and now on Sep 17 marking the Telangana Integration Day, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar hoisted the national flag at police parade grounds here on Saturday as part of Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Vajrotsavam, inspected the police guard and addressed the public. Telangana, which transitioned from monarchy to democratic rule by becoming an integral part of India 75 years ago, has become a model for development in the country now, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule has become a trademark for welfare with many welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and free electricity for agriculture. The State’s Gurukuls have become ideal for the country.

In Khammam district alone, an amount of Rs 2774.13 crore was credited into the accounts of 3.15 lakh farmers since 2018 under Rythu Bandhu. Under Dalit Bandhu, 3462 beneficiaries of Chintakani mandal and 483 beneficiaries of other mandals were given a capital assistance of Rs 394.0 crore to establish business units, the minister explained.

The Chief Minister has taken a historic decision to name Telangana secretariat after Dr. BR Ambedkar and it was a matter of pride for Telangana people. Telangana stood as a model for the whole of India in sectors like IT, agriculture, electricity, irrigation, industries, job creation, and public welfare.

The TRS government was the only government in India that spends 35 percent of its budget on welfare. The government has given utmost priority to the health care of poorer sections and modernized District General Hospitals to provide quality medical treatment on par with corporate hospitals.

With the construction of Kaleshwaram project lakhs of acres of lands, which were once caught in the throes of drought, transformed into the country’s granary. It was possible only because of Chandrashekhar Rao’s visionary leadership, Ajay Kumar averred.

Activists and freedom fighters were honored and Dalit Bandhu units were distributed to the beneficiaries on the occasion.