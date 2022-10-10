Telangana: MBBS, BDS admission for 2022-23 starts

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal on Monday has released notification to start the process of admission of qualified students into MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in affiliated medical and dental colleges in Telangana.

The KNRUHS has invited online application forms from candidates who have qualified by securing cut off scores or above in the (NEET) UG-2022 for admission into MBBS and Dental courses. Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates on website https://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 10 am on Tuesday, October 11 to 6 pm on October 18.

Notification has been issued for online registration for web based counselling to determine State Merit position for admission into Competent Authority Quota seats only i.e., the seats in Government Medical / Dental Colleges after deducting 15 percent of seats contributed to all India quota and category ‘A’ seats in private un-aided non-minority and minority medical colleges, private un-aided non-minority dental colleges including Army Dental College, Hyderabad.

Total number of seats available under Competent Authority Quota in all categories along with seat matrix for the academic year 2022-23 will be notified on KNRUHS website before exercising web options for counselling.

Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG – 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates.

Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee, the notification said.

The qualifying criteria for general category including economically weaker sections is a cut off score of 117, for SC/ST/BC and PWD category, the score of 93 while persons with disability will have a cut-0ff score of 105.

Registration along with uploading of scanned original certificates will be done only once irrespective of the number of counselling sessions. No separate notification will be issued for verification of original certificates. Therefore the candidates should register and upload all the mandatory Certificates without fail.

Candidates are advised to check the University web-site for notifications, counselling schedule, seat matrix and other details from time to time. For details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/all-notifications/