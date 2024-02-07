Telangana Medaram Jathara: History, Tribal Culture And National Festival Status | Sammakka Saralamma

The festival draws devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 02:48 PM

Telangana is hosting the largest tribal festival in Asia, the ‘Medaram Jathara’, from February 21 to 24. The festival commemorates a revolt led by Hindu goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, who revolted against taxes. The festival draws devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Devotees camp near the temple and offer jaggery before taking darshan. The festival has been urged for national festival status.