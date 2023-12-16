Telangana: Medical recruitment board to implement women quota for staff nurse posts

The MHSRB has also released the roster point matrix of all the 7094 vacancies of Staff Nurses that will be filled-up based on the mandatory reservation rules.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), which is in the process of filling-up 7094 vacancies of Staff Nurses, in a notice on Saturday informed that reservations for women will be implemented while filling-up the vacancies based on Supreme Court directions.

“Based on the directions from the Supreme Court, the reservations for women will be implemented.In Educational institutions where vacancies are reserved for women, shall be filled with women candidates only,” the MHSRB said.

On December 30, 2022, the then Telangana government had notified filling-up of 5,204 vacancies of Staff Nurse. Subsequently, the government issued permission to fill up another 1,890 vacancies of Staff Nurse. It is therefore decided to fill 7,094 vacancies (5,204 1,890) of Staff Nurses instead of 5,094, the MHSRB said.