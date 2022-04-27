TRS calls for 33 pc reservation for women in legislative bodies

Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The TRS called for 33 per cent of reservation for women in the legislative bodies and demanded that the Centre bring out a law in the Parliament immediately.

The Telangana State Legislative Assembly unaninmously adopted a resolution in support of women’s reservation in the legislative bodies about six years ago and sent it to the Centre for consideration. The TRS government is already implementing 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Introducing the resolution, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the BJP which was against modern values, equality and democracy, was suppressing the issue. MLA Padma Deveder Reddy who seconded the resolution, said the BJP launched the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’, was not making efforts for ‘Beti Badao’ (Daughters’ development) in the society.

