Telangana medico selected for research in US varsity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Medical student Kayitha Vinuthna Reddy.

Khammam: A third year medical student of Mamatha Medical College, Kayitha Vinuthna Reddy has been selected for a research programme in Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

She will be engaged in a two-months research work in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences, informed a release here on Sunday. Vinuthna Reddy said she is happy to be selected for the research in the third year of MBBS itself.

The medico said she started her efforts in the first year of medicine to get a chance to do research in Johns Hopkins University, one of the premier health institutions in the world which has been fulfilled. Usually students from top institutions like All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi are selected for research in the US university.

It is a proud moment as a Telangana student selected for research in the varsity, said Vinuthna’s father Kayitha Indrasena Reddy of Hanamkonda. Fellow students, professors of Mamata Medical College and relatives congratulated Vinuthna Reddy.