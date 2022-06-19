Telangana: Meditation sessions launched at Buddhavanam

Nagarjunasagar: Meditation sessions were organised at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar on Sunday in association with the local Dhamma Nagarjuna International Vipassana Centre and there was a huge response from the aspirants, according to Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project.

The first session with a group of 70 participants from different parts of Telangana was launched by K. Sreenivas Reddy, Editor of Telangana Today under the guidance of Dhammacharyas of the Vipassana Centre through audio instructions by Vipassana Master Satyanarayana Goenka after which the participants practiced the technique of Buddhist Meditation.

Laxmaiah said four sessions – two in the afternoon and two in the evening were organised in which more than 200 aspirants received instructions on how to practice meditation. At the end there was an interaction session in which the participants got clarifications from the instructors. The program was coordinated by K.Sudhanreddy, OSD, and Dr.E. Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert Consultant, Buddhavanam Project.

Mr Laxmaiah further added that meditation sessions will be organised in the first floor of the Mahastupa at the same timings on all Sundays on regular basis and appealed the participants to maintain strict silence during the sessions and children are not allowed.