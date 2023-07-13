| Telangana Minority Study Circle Invites Applications For Three Month Foundation Course

Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, has invited applications from candidates for admission into three month foundation course program for selection into various government service posts.

The classes will be held at Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, third floor, Jamia Nizamia complex, opposite SBI Gunfoundary Hyderabad.

The last date of receipt of applications is July 31. For more details call on 040-23236112.

