Telangana: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead in car

According to reports, the boy got inside a car parked on the roadside and the owner locked the car without noticing the boy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 10:22 AM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A six-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was found dead in a car in Rakasipet area of Bodhan town on Monday.

The police suspect that the boy might have died of suffocation and heat after being trapped inside the car.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.