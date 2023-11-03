Warangal police rescues boy missing for 8 months

The boy was found begging in Vijayawada and brought to Warangal by the AHTU.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Warangal: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Warangal police Commissionerate rescued a nine-year-old boy who had been missing for eight months. The boy had run away from home in March after his mother remarried to a person from Andhra Pradesh.

The boy was found begging in Vijayawada and brought to Warangal by the AHTU. He was then handed over to his maternal grandmother by P Venkatram, Inspector of AHTU, and S Bhagyalakshmi and Srinivas, Constables in the presence of ACP B Kishan here on Friday. The AHTU team was commended by Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha for their efforts in rescuing the boy.