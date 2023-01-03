Boy missing in SRSP canal found dead in Jagtial

Ayush, who went missing in the SRSP canal on Sunday, was found dead near Domalakunta of Pegadapalli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: A 15-year-old boy, Ayush, who went missing in the SRSP canal on Sunday, was found dead near Domalakunta of Pegadapalli mandal on Tuesday.

A resident of Khilagadda of Jagtial town, Ayush along with three of his friends had gone to the SRSP canal near Dharur on the outskirts of Jagtial town for a photo-shoot.

While taking pictures by sanding on the bank of the canal, Ayush accidentally slipped into the water and was washed away.

Police and fire service staff, who launched a search operation, found his body near Domalakunta on Tuesday.