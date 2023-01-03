Boy missing in SRSP canal found dead in Jagtial

Ayush, who went missing in the SRSP canal on Sunday, was found dead near Domalakunta of Pegadapalli mandal
Jagtial: A 15-year-old boy, Ayush, who went missing in the SRSP canal on Sunday, was found dead near Domalakunta of Pegadapalli mandal on Tuesday.
A resident of Khilagadda of Jagtial town, Ayush along with three of his friends had gone to the SRSP canal near Dharur on the outskirts of Jagtial town for a photo-shoot.
While taking pictures by sanding on the bank of the canal, Ayush accidentally slipped into the water and was washed away.
Police and fire service staff, who launched a search operation, found his body near Domalakunta on Tuesday.