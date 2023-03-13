Telangana MLC Polls: 90.4 percent turnout recorded; counting on March 16

A total of 29,720 people registered as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts and 21 candidates contested the election

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Polling for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Teachers Constituency concluded peacefully on Monday, with a voter turnout of 90.4 percent. The polling, which began at 8 am, concluded by 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held in Hyderabad on March 16.

Polling officials allowed the voters who were in the queue at the end of polling to cast their votes. Around 82.43 per cent voters had turned up to cast their votes during the previous election.

A total of 29,720 people registered as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts and 21 candidates contested the election. Polling was held at 137 stations including 22 centres in Hyderabad. All arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the MLC polls with flying squads and static surveillance Teams (SST) deployed to attend to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and complaints related to it.

The ruling BRS stayed away from contesting the election and supported Gurram Chenna Keshav Reddy, who is backed by the Progressive Recognised Teachers Union-TS (PRTU-TS). The BJP had declared its support to A Venkata Narayan Reddy, while the Congress extended support to Gali Harshavardhan Reddy.