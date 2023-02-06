Telangana Mobility Valley: Investments worth Rs 3,000 crore soon, says KTR

This will add to the Rs 8,000 crore that the State already secured in the mobility segment, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana, one of the early adopters of a focused Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Solutions (EV-ESS) policy in 2020, is set to get investments worth Rs 3,000 crore shortly. This will add to the Rs 8,000 crore that the State already secured in the mobility segment, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

He formally announced India’s first New Mobility focused cluster, the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), which will make Telangana a competitive destination for automobile manufacturing, engineering and R&D in India. TMV aims to facilitate companies across electric two, three and four wheeler segments, advanced cell chemistry and hydrogen fuel cells and Tier 1 and 2 component manufacturers.

“With TMV, we want to attract Rs.50,000 crore and generate more than 4 lakh jobs in the next five years,” Rama Rao said at the first edition of `Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit’ on Monday. For this to happen, the State is developing EV manufacturing clusters in Zaheerabad and Seetharampur , an energy storage system (ESS) cluster in Divitipally and an innovation cluster at Yenkathala.

These clusters will have infrastructure to reduce cost of operations for their tenants. For instance, Telangana, at Yenkathala, is setting India’s comprehensive shared testing and validation infrastructure that includes laboratories for EV powertrain, battery, component tests. Connected autonomous vehicles (CAV) proving grounds will also come in about 100 acre. The State has signed a MoU with ATS-TUV Rheinland, a German services provider, to develop and operate these facilities in Yenkathala. It will invest Rs 250 crore in developing these facilities.

Indian and global companies such as Olectra, Mytrah, Gravton, PureEV, One Moto, Etrio, Eto, Lite Auto and others have invested in Telangana. The State has also emerged as a leading hub for automotive engineering research and development with players Stellantis, ZF, Hyundai Mobis, Micron, Bosch, Ficosa announcing their plans.

Hyderabad is also leading in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems, digital cockpit solutions, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, automotive cybersecurity and others, he said.

Hyderabad will become the first city in India to host the Formula E race. The e-prix coming to Hyderabad and India for the first time ever is a testament to the progress here, he said. Telangana is now the second largest producer of solar energy per unit landmass in the country and installed solar capacity is about 4.6 GW (about 20% of Telangana’s energy output).

Key EV investments

* Amara Raja to set up a Li-ion Giga-factory with about RS 9,500 cr.

* Hyundai to invest Rs ,1400 cr for setting up Automotive Proving Grounds

* Bilti Electric to spend Rs 1,100 cr for setting up electric three-wheeler manufacturing facility

* Allox to invest Rs 750 cr for India’s first multi-gigawatt Cathode manufacturing unit

* Attero setting up battery recycling plant with Rs 600 cr

* Gravton has plans for an electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility with Rs 150 cr

* Apollo Tyres setting up its Digital Innovation Centre for driving efficiency

* Bosch Global Software Technologies to hire 3,000 employees to develop AI and safety solutions in automotive

* Fisker set up its first facility outside US for developing engineering R&D

* MG Group has an EV Park in Hyderabad to support startups

* TS, with TASK, has set up Kalam Centre For Automotive Excellence to upskill youth in E-Mobility