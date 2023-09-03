After early candidate list, BRS now steams ahead with poll preparations

Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is now engaged in multi-pronged poll management both at the macro and micro level to ensure a huge majority for the party's candidates

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi is making bold strides in its preparations for the impending Telangana Assembly elections, establishing itself as a well-prepared contender in the political arena. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who announced the first list with a staggering 115 out of 119 candidates, is now engaged in multi-pronged poll management both at the macro and micro level to ensure a huge majority for the party’s candidates.

With the announcement of an extensive first list more than 100 days in advance, the BRS president has set the stage for an election campaign characterised by meticulous planning and strategy. These candidates were chosen following extensive brainstorming considering all factors, reflecting the party’s commitment to ensuring strong representation in the upcoming polls.

In a bid to mitigate internal dissent and foster unity within the party, concerted efforts are already underway. Simultaneously, the BRS leadership has designed an extensive campaign strategy to reach every household in the State at least twice before the official announcement of the election schedule, which is anticipated in October.

Sources said the party has adopted a multi-faceted approach to this campaign strategy. An individual in-charge has been assigned for every 100 voters, responsible for contacting each designated voter and explaining the government’s achievements over the last nine years. These in-charges will operate under the supervision of senior party leaders spanning from the booth and village level to the constituency level.

As per directions of Chandrashekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao, MLA candidates have already hit the campaign trail. The party has set up distinct teams for various campaign aspects, including planning the overall campaign, supply of campaign materials, organising public meetings, community interactions and the media management including digital media campaign for each constituency, separately.

Apart from the local leaders, the BRS has strategically deployed senior leaders including MPs, MLCs, Corporations chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and other senior leaders holding key positions both in the government and also the party in every Assembly constituency. They have been entrusted with he responsibility of serving as in-charges for all the 119 constituencies.

“A comprehensive plan has been devised by the Chief Minister for the electoral campaign after considering various aspects. With him announcing the candidates, we have a headstart over the opponents,” a BRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

