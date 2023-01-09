Telangana: Model Schools Admission Test 2023-24 to be held on April 16

The online applications for all the classes have to be submitted between January 10 and February 15, 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Model Schools on Monday has issued notification to conduct test for admissions into Class 6 class and vacant seats in classes 7 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The online applications for all the classes have to be submitted between January 10 and February 15, 2023 while the hall tickets for downloading will be available from April 8, 2023 onwards.

The admission test for class 6 will be conducted between 10 am and 12 noon while the test for vacant seats in classes 7 to 10 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm, the notification said.

The venue for the examinations will be the schools located in respective mandals and the results for the admission tests will be declared on May 15, 2023.

The finalisation of selection list for class 6 and class 7 to 10 approval will be done on May 22, 2023 and display of the selection list at concerned model schools will be on May 24. The date of commence of classes will from June 1, 2023 or as per the academic calendar of 2023-24.