Telangana: Model Schools announces inter first year admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Saturday issued a notification inviting applications from SSC Public Exams passed candidates for admissions into first-year intermediate courses in Model Schools for the academic year 2022-23.

Model Schools are offering MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC courses. Interested candidates can apply for free on the website https://www.tsmodelschools.com/ till July 10.