Telangana: Mother of senior Maoist leaders dies

09:01 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Peddapalli: Mallojula Madhuramma (96), mother of two CPI Maoist party top cadre leaders, died of ill health on Tuesday.

A resident of Shivalayam street in Peddapalli town, Madhuramma fell sick four months ago with the fracture of one of her legs and underwent treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was on ventilator support. As she was not responding to the treatment, doctors asked the family members to take her back home. Based on doctors advice, family members tried to shift her to Paddapally on Tuesday. However, she breathed her last on her way home.

Madhuramma has three sons, of whom two – Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishanji and Venugopal Rao – joined the erstwhile People’s War party. While Koteshwar Rao took to arms in 1973, Venugopal Rao joined the movement in 1977.

Koteshwar Rao died in a police encounter in West Bengal in the year 2011 while Venugopal Rao is still working with the Maoists.