| Jagtial Cops Arrest Two For Writing Letters In Name Of Maoist Party

Jagtial cops arrest two for writing letters in name of Maoist party

Jagtial police arrested two persons, including a former militant of the Maoist party for writing letters in the name of the CPI (Maoist) party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar addressing the press conference in Jagtial on Monday

Jagtial: Jagtial police arrested two persons, including a former militant of the Maoist party, on Monday for writing letters to sarpanches, ZPTCs and government officials in the name of the CPI (Maoist) party.

Superintendent of Police A Bhaskar said two residents of Narsimhulapalli of Birpur mandal, Boga Laxmirajam and Boga Sattanna, had a dispute over a plot of land in the village.

Sattanna, who was a postmaster, was also running a provisions store in the village. A former militant, Laxmirajam wrote a warning letter to village sarpanch Prabhakar and secretary Raj Kumar alleging that the duo were supporting Sattanna.

In the letter, he instructed the two to demolish Satanna’s store. He wrote similar letters to sarpanches of a few other villages, MPTCs and government officials so as to avoid suspicion.

For this, he roped in one of his friends Polu Prakash, who is running a flex printing shop in Sircilla town.

Laxmirajam prepared letters with Maoist party letterheads in Hindi and Telugu and sent them to public representatives and government employees through post.

Knowing about the letters, the police formed three special teams under the supervision of Jagtial rural CI Arif Ali Khan and cracked the case within 24 hours, and arrested Laxmirajam and Prakash on Monday.