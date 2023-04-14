Kothagudem: Minor Maoist surrenders to police, handed over to his parents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G handed over a cash reward to surrendered Maoist in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: A Maoist dalam member, minor in age, surrendered to the district police and was handed over to his parents.

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) party Bhadradri Kothagudem East Godavari division member, Sodi Rama of Chennapuram village of Cherla mandal in the district surrendered before Kothagudem police, CPRPF 141 Battalion and 81 Battalion officers here on Friday.

Giving details of the 17 year old Maoist, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that the minor had served as a Maoist militia member from 2020 to 2022 and for the past one year working as a gunman for DKASR Division Secretary Azad.

His surrender was an outcome of the district police initiative, ‘Operation Cheyutha, wherein a counselling was conducted recently at Cherla police station for the family members of Maoists working underground asking them to join the mainstream life.

Influenced by the counselling, Sodi Rama accompanied by his family members surrendered before the police. Maoist leaders have been terrorising adivasis to join their school going children, one from each family, into Maoist party, the SP said. Minor boys and girls were forcibly recruited into the Maoist party.

Violating the rights of children Maoist leaders compelling the minors to wash clothes, carry luggage, cook and serve as guards. Dr. Vineeth informed.

Unable to bear the harassment of the Maoist leaders, many were ready to surrender. The families that attended the counselling programme organised by the district police were trying to bring out their family members who are working as Maoist dalam members, he revealed.

For some time now, the CPI (Maoist) party has lost the support and trust of the tribal people and was confined to Chhattisgarh region only. With their outdated doctrines the Maoists were forming committees with the objective of extortion and to hinder the development of the agency area.

Naxal dalam members who want to surrender and lead a normal life could approach their nearest police station or district officials either through their family members or in person. The district police strives to provide rewards and rehabilitation on behalf of the government, the SP said.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 141bn Commandant Prashant Dhar, , 81bn additional Commandant Piyush Tiwari, Cherla CI B Ashok and SI Suri were present.