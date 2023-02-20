Maoist couple involved in several violent incidents arrested from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Maoist couple who were allegedly involved in several violent incidents were arrested by the Gadchiroli police from Hyderabad on Monday. Both of them carried a total reward of Rs. 10 lakh.

The arrested are Madhukar Chinanna Kodape alias Thuge (42) and his wife, Jamani Mangalu Punam alias Shamala (35) who have been staying in Gachibowli here for last few years. Both of them had reportedly left the CPI (Maoist) movement in 2006 and since then been evading arrest.

The police found that Madhukar was working as a watchman in a local security company in the city while Shamala was working in the housekeeping department of a car showroom. The duo had concealed their real identities and attended the work regularly.

Madhukar worked in various positions in the CPI Maoist party and allegedly was involved in 25 serious offences registered against him at various police stations in Gadchiroli district. Shamala is involved in nine serious offences including a murder.

The Gadchiroli police were on lookout for them for last one year, said SP Gadchiroli, Neelotpal. On reliable information, a police team of Gadchiroli police arrested them and further investigation is going on. Both of them are absconding since 2006, the SP added.

After their arrest the police had shifted them to Gadchiroli for investigation.