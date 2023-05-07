Warangal: C-i2 RE at KITS to encourage innovation, research

Centre for Innovation, Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship was inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at KITS-Warangal on May 5

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:35 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Minister KT Rama Rao interacting with the students at ‘C-i2 RE’ at KITSW campus.

Warangal: To create an ecosystem and promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students, faculty and local community and guide them towards successful startups and enterprises, the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, set up the Centre for Innovation, Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship known as ‘C-i2 RE’ at a cost of Rs 10 crore. This centre is also helpful to design the live projects for the benefit of society, according to College Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

This centre, which is one of a few centres to be set up in Tier-II cities in Telangana, was inaugurated on May 5 by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“This Centre for i2 RE will promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the student community. Congratulations to the KITSW management for setting up this facility aimed at inculcating the research and innovative skills among the students and others,” the Minister said after inaugurating the centre.

“The main objective of the innovation centre is to face the latest engineering, technological and entrepreneurship challenges in the 21st century and to adopt advanced technologies. KITS Warangal is known for its quality education and ethical behaviour of students in their place of work,” said Prof Ashoka Reddy.

“We have incorporated i2 RE culture into its course curriculum. The Centre includes five major research divisions which are: AICTE IDEA Lab, Institution Innovation Council (IIC), MSME (Micro Small Medium Enterprise) Business Incubation, Entrepreneurship Development Cell (IDC) and National Innovation Start-up Policy (NISP),” he said, adding that the AICTE IDEA Lab was sanctioned by AICTE- New Delhi with a total grant of Rs.1.23 crore.

As a part of this project, state-of-the art machinery and equipment were installed to train the students to make them industry ready and to motivate them towards entrepreneurship. Disruptive technologies like 3D printing, 3D scanning, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) wood router, CO2 laser cutter and an advanced Printed Circuit Board (PCB) lab were brought to the use of students and researchers.

The Institute got an incubation grant of Rs 27 lakh from the Union Ministry of MSME for two projects. IIC has achieved a three-star rating by the Union Ministry of Education as well.

“The stakeholder engagement will be given prime importance in the entrepreneurial agenda of the KITSW. The Institute will find potential partners, resource organizations, micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), social enterprises, schools, alumni, professional bodies and entrepreneurs to support entrepreneurship and co-design the programmes,” KITSW chairman and former MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said, adding that they had invested Rs 10 crore in the centre.