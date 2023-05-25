Telangana: NAAC Peer-Team visits Kakatiya University

Seven-member team from NAAC arrived at Kakatiya University campus on Thursday to evaluate the institution's "Quality Status"

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

NAAC team at central library on KU campus on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: A seven-member team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) arrived at Kakatiya University campus on Thursday to evaluate the institution’s “Quality Status” during a three-day inspection.

Led by Dr Sugam Anand, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar University, Agra, and chairman of the NAAC Peer Team, the inspection team included Dr Hanumanthappa M, Member-Coordinator, Dr Pankaj K Srivastava, Dr Jayant Sonwalkar, Dr Bulu Maharana, Dr Sarika Sharma, and Dr Sujatha Peela.

The team visited various departments, such as the Department of English, School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Central Library, and others on the campus on Thursday.

During the inspection, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh delivered a comprehensive presentation on the university, covering aspects such as staff, research activities, infrastructure, and other information mandated by the NAAC.

He also outlined the university’s future plans, including the introduction of new courses in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022. The presentation took place at the Senate Hall on the campus.

Subsequently, the team members divided into three groups and visited different departments and colleges, engaging with faculty members, office staff, and students.

Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao and senior faculty members, including adjunct faculty and former faculty members, accompanied the teams during the inspection.