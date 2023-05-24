NAAC evaluation at KU from May 25, authorities worry over staff shortage

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University (KU) is set to undergo a three-day evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) starting from May 25. While the university has made preparations for the visit, concerns over staff shortage and infrastructure have raised doubts about its ability to secure a favorable rating.

The second-largest university in the State, KU received ‘A’ grade during its previous accreditation cycles in 2009 and 2017. The NAAC rating plays a crucial role in determining the university’s reputation among academic institutions in the country and its eligibility for additional funding from agencies like the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In preparation for the NAAC visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and a team of administrative officers visited the Department of English to discuss readiness and gather valuable suggestions. During the interaction, concerns were raised about the university’s staff shortage, particularly at the professorial level. To address this issue, KU recently recruited retired faculty members as Adjunct Professors, hoping to maintain its ‘A’ grade accreditation.

While Prof Ramesh claimed that improvements have been made to basic amenities and infrastructure, the reality tells a different story. Despite allocating approximately Rs 10 crore for repair and development projects, the university still faces challenges in this regard. Furthermore, a significant number of teaching positions, 300 out of 391 sanctioned, remain vacant, which could adversely impact the NAAC assessment and the university’s overall rating.

Prof Ramesh highlighted his success in securing funds totaling Rs.70 crore from the government and private agencies for the university’s development. However, the impact of these funds on addressing critical issues like infrastructure development including construction of the compound wall to protect the lands from illegal occupation by unscrupulous elements remains questionable. The construction of women’s hostels, buildings, internal roads, and the modernization of facilities might not be enough to compensate for the university’s underlying problems.

In addition to the concerns over staffing and infrastructure, the NAAC evaluation will encompass various aspects of the university’s activities, including teaching, research, student support, governance, and innovations. While KU has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various universities and research institutes, including those in the UK, it is uncertain whether these collaborations will significantly contribute to the university’s overall rating.

As the NAAC evaluation approaches, KU faces an uphill battle to secure a favorable grade.