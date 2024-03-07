Telangana: NDSA team visits Medigadda barrage

The six-member Committee was constituted to study the designs and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 09:45 PM

The six-member Committee was constituted to study the designs and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

Hyderabad: The six-member National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) committee inspected the Medigadda barrage on Thursday. The team members had arrived at Hanamkonda on Wednesday night.

Before commencing the inspection, the Committee led by J Chandrashekar Iyer, former chairman of Central Water Commission, held a meeting with officials at the L&T Guest House. This was followed with the inspection of seventh block where the pillar had sunk. Later, the team inspected the crest gates and the cracks in detail.

The six-member Committee was constituted to study the designs and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). It will examine the causes leading to the sinking of Medigadda barrage pillars, along with the causes of distress, if any, observed in the two upstream barrages, Annaram and Sundilla. It will submit its report to the NDSA in four months.