Youngster run over by RTC bus in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

(Representational Image) A 20-year-old man died after being run over by an RTC bus at Bahadurpura on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, Shoiebuddin, a resident of Falaknuma, was going on a motorcycle from Tadban Crossroads towards Bahadurpura when the RTC bus hit his vehicle. He fell on the road and was run over by the bus and died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary, and booked a case against the driver of the bus, who was taken into custody.

Mild tension prevailed when a crowd gathered at the spot and demanded action against the bus driver. The police dispersed the mob.