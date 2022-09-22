Telangana: New BC Welfare residential degree colleges to roll out top notch courses

By Yuvraj Akula

BSc in AI and ML, and BCom Business Analytics courses apart from a four-year BSc (Honours) in Design and Technology will be rolled out in the 15 new BC Welfare Residential Degree colleges. BSc in AI and ML, and BCom Business Analytics courses apart from a four-year BSc (Honours) in Design and Technology will be rolled out in the 15 new BC Welfare Residential Degree colleges.

Hyderabad: In tune with increasing demand for courses in the emerging technologies, BSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and BCom Business Analytics courses apart from a four-year BSc (Honours) in Design and Technology will be rolled out in the 15 BC Welfare Residential Degree colleges to be launched around mid-October.

The BSc (Honours) in Design and Technology will be offered in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology-Hyderabad and the course curriculum has already been designed in consultation with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and NIFT faculty.

Apart from regular combination of subjects like Maths, Physics, Computer Science, the BC Welfare department has planned to launch unique combinations like BSc (Physical Sciences) Maths, Statistics and Data Science besides BSc (Life Sciences) Food and Nutrition, Botany and Chemistry, Nutrition and Dietetics, Zoology and Chemistry combinations.

The State government has recently accorded permission to the BC Welfare department for establishment of 15 residential degree colleges including eight for men and seven for women besides 33 residential schools one each in district from the present academic year.

“The new 15 residential degree colleges and 33 residential schools will be launched on October 15,” BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar told ‘Telangana Today’.

Establishment of the new residential degree colleges will add 4,800 seats in addition to the existing seats in one residential degree college for women. A notification for admission to these new colleges is expected to be issued shortly.

This year, admissions to degree colleges will be on the basis of the merit secured in the qualifying examination. For a case in point, candidates with intermediate MPC, MEC and MBiPC are eligible to take admission to the AI and ML course, while intermediate with CEC or its equivalent is a prerequisite for the BCom Business Analytics programme.

This apart, 33 new residential schools will have 7,920 seats and admissions will be done at Class V, VI and VII levels this academic year. With addition of 33 residential schools and 15 residential colleges, a total 310 residential educational institutions will be operational under the BC Welfare department.

New residential degree colleges at:

* Karimnagar (women)

*Yellareddypet (men)

*Dharmapuri (men)

*Nizamabad (women)

* Khammam (women)

*Hyderabad (women)

* Kandukoor (men)

*Medchal (women)

*Palakurthy (men)

*Station Ghanpur (women)

* Nagarjunasagar (men)

* Devarakadra (men)

* Wanaparthy (women)

* Medak (men)

* Nirmal (men).