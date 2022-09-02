Telangana govt all set to launch 33 new BC welfare schools, 15 degree colleges in October

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare department is all set to launch 33 new BC Welfare Residential Schools and 15 degree colleges on October 11 and 15, respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting convened by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar with officials here on Friday. The Telangana government is according top priority to quality education and accordingly new residential educational institutions with all amenities were being set up, he said. The land identification for setting up schools and degree colleges should be done in coordination with district ministers and MLAs, the Minister directed the officials.

With the establishment of new BC Welfare Residential Schools, the total number of such schools would be 310, he said. In view of the State government deciding to go in for recruitment to 80,039 vacancies, the Minister directed officials to extend quality coaching to candidates preparing for the government recruitment examinations.

In addition to 12 Study Circles, coaching for Groups, DSC and other recruitment examinations would be provided in 50 study centres, he said, adding that this would benefit 25,000 candidates.