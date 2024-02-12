Telangana Government doctors protest suspensions over rat bite incident

As a mark of protest, the senior doctors sported black badges and raised slogans against the State government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 12:03 PM

Hyderabad: Government doctors launched major protests across Telangana on Monday against the State government’s decision to suspend two-senior doctors from Kamareddy Government Medical College and General Hospital over the incident of a rat biting a patient in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Boycotting their routine duties for a few minutes during outpatient hours, the members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) also reiterated their demand that the State government must roll-back its decision to suspend the senior doctors within the next 24-hours.

As a mark of protest, the senior doctors sported black badges and raised slogans against the State government.

The members of the TTGDA said that they will launch a ‘Chalo DME’ program and if needed a statewide agitation if the State government doesn’t step-down from its decision, president, Dr Anwar and general secretary, TTGDA, Dr J Tirupathi Rao and other senior doctors said.

Dr Vasanth Kumar, who was suspended on Sunday by the State government, was not present in Kamareddy when the incident of rat biting a patient in the ICU took place. Since February 9, Dr Vasanth is on examination duty at Gandhi Medical College, they said.

“How can you suspend a doctor when he was deputed elsewhere by the State government and not at Kamareddy when the incident happened? It is clearly an administrative issue. The State government is unnecessarily making senior doctors scapegoats. The administration and sanitation agency of the hospital are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the hospital. The roles are clearly divided,” Dr Tirupathi Rao said.